Bacon-inspired food showcased at River Park festival Tuesday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A delicious event is set to take place at Fresno's River Park Tuesday night.The festival, called "For the Love of Bacon," will feature more than 100 bacon-inspired menu items for foodies to try.Local vendors will offer everything from bacon-wrapped shrimp and bacon egg rolls to bacon-flavored kettle corn and gourmet bacon cupcakes.The festival gets underway at 4 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m.