Former student arrested after threatening to shoot up Central High School prom

A social media post circulated that contained a threat, telling students to wear vests --stating they plan to shoot up prom. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A social media post that contained a threat circulated--telling students to wear vests and stating they plan to shoot up prom.

Action News blurred out two of the words because profanity was used.

Within the last two hours, Fresno Police and sheriff's deputies were able to locate and arrest the person responsible for the threat. It was former Central High student Edward Hannah, 18.

Fresno Police was notified about the threat circulating on social media around 8 a.m.

An automated call in both English and Spanish from Principal Robert Perez went out to parent's district-wide.
A threat circulating on social media targeting Central High School's prom is sparking fear.


The Snapchat post not only threatened a shooting at prom, it even gave a nod to the last person who threatened a Central Unified School shooting.

Hannah advised detectives the threat was a joke. He was arrested and booked for making criminal threats.

Both Fresno Police and the sheriff's office worked closely with school officials in the investigation.

This threat is now the 14th that Fresno Police have investigated since the Parkland school shooting, and the second targeting a Central Unified school.

The school districts PIO says added law enforcement presence did not only ensure the turnout stayed intact. She says the kids felt safe and had a great time dancing the night away.
