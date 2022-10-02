Free flu shots in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 400 people got free flu shots Saturday, courtesy of the Fresno County Public Health Department.

In three hours of a free, drive-through vaccination clinic at the old University Medical Center property, the department gave out about 450 flu shots.

The vaccine won't prevent all cases of the flu, it usually reduces the risk of infection by between 40 and 60 percent.

But it does even better at preventing serious illness, and that's why the county encourages everyone to get one.

"If you have a chance go out and get your flu vaccine," says Alvisha Johnson of the health department. "It's a really great way to protect yourself, your friends, and family during this flu season."

The flu virtually disappeared over the last two years because of COVID prevention measures, but public health experts are warning it could be bad this winter.

The next free vaccination clinic in Fresno county will be Tuesday at the American Legion Hall on First near Shields.

You can find out where and when to go for vaccinations on the county's website.