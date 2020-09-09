crash

Driver in stolen truck runs red light, hits car, crashes into building in northwest Fresno

Police say he tried to run from officers but was eventually arrested.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a driver in a stolen pickup truck crashed into a northwest Fresno building on Wednesday morning.

Officers say the driver ran a red light and hit another car. He knocked down a signal light and crashed into an office building on Palm and Browning Avenues across from Bullard High School around 9 a.m.


Police say he tried to run from officers but was eventually arrested. Investigators say he has a criminal history.

A woman in the second car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures, officials said.
