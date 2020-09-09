Driver in stolen truck runs red light, hits car, crashes into building in northwest Fresno

North bound Palm at Barstow closed due to tc involving suspect in a stolen pickup that ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle than into a building. Suspect in custody according to @FresnoPolice @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/v12i7p60Vf — Sam Photog (@Sagl123) September 9, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a driver in a stolen pickup truck crashed into a northwest Fresno building on Wednesday morning.Officers say the driver ran a red light and hit another car. He knocked down a signal light and crashed into an office building on Palm and Browning Avenues across from Bullard High School around 9 a.m.Police say he tried to run from officers but was eventually arrested. Investigators say he has a criminal history.A woman in the second car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures, officials said.