3 people, including 15-year-old boy, wounded after stabbing each other in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are trying to piece together the events that led up to a stabbing in central Fresno.

It happened at an apartment complex on East Fedora Avenue around 7 on Saturday night.

Police say they found a man in his thirties in the parking lot with a stab wound to his upper body.

Officers found two other victims - a 30-year-old and a 15-year-old - inside their apartment.

Both had stab wounds to their upper body.

All three people were taken to the hospital.

The two men are in critical condition but are expected to survive.

The teen has non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe the three individuals got in some sort of argument.

"It's believed that one of the males was not supposed to be on the property and was confronted by the adult and juvenile, which is our indication of what caused the disturbance," said Lt. Mike Gebhart with the Fresno Police Department.

Police say knives were recovered at the scene.

Investigators are still trying to figure out which of the people involved are potential suspects in this case.