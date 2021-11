FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno school that serves students with special needs is back open on Monday following a COVID-19 outbreak.Students from Addicott Elementary were sent home for virtual learning on October 8 after Fresno Unified confirmed four COVID-19 cases on campus.Administrators closed the school for ten days for deep cleaning.A spokesperson for the school district said students and staffed are thrilled to be back.