Delta Airlines to offer direct flights from Fresno to Atlanta starting in 2024

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Delta Airlines will be adding direct flights from Fresno to Atlanta starting in 2024.
The flights will go from Fresno-Yosemite International Airport to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, one of the largest airports.
FAT officials say this will be the airport's farthest route.
Starting in June 2024, the flights will leave Fresno at 10:50 pm and arrive in Atlanta at 6:26 am ET.
A Boeing 737-800 will be used for the flights.
Tickets will be available starting Saturday, September 16.
Delta Airlines also offers direct flights from Fresno to Salt Lake City.