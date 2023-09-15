Delta Airlines to offer direct flights from Fresno to Atlanta starting in 2024

Starting in June 2024, the flights will leave Fresno at 10:50 pm and arrive in Atlanta at 6:26 am ET.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Delta Airlines will be adding direct flights from Fresno to Atlanta starting in 2024.

The flights will go from Fresno-Yosemite International Airport to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, one of the largest airports.

FAT officials say this will be the airport's farthest route.

Starting in June 2024, the flights will leave Fresno at 10:50 pm and arrive in Atlanta at 6:26 am ET.

A Boeing 737-800 will be used for the flights.

Tickets will be available starting Saturday, September 16.

Delta Airlines also offers direct flights from Fresno to Salt Lake City.