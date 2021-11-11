More expansion projects in the works at Fresno Yosemite International Airport

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's the start of a new relationship between Fresno and Reno.On Wednesday, Aha! Airlines launched its new flight between the two cities and will continue service back and forth every Monday, Wednesday and Friday."This provides more of a leisure flight to the Reno-Tahoe area, which we've been lacking," Dyer said.But the mayor says it's also good for business."The more people can access Fresno on direct flights, the more likely people are to invest in Fresno, move to Fresno and start up a new business here, so that's what we're encouraged by," he said.Fresno Yosemite International Airport managers say they are hard at work, looking to add non-stop flights to Houston, Minneapolis, New York, Hawaii and looking to add another destination in Southern California."Generally speaking, every person that gets on an airplane here represents about $1,000 of economic activity," says Director of Aviation Kevin Meikle.After the pandemic, traffic at FYI is taking off like a jet.The airport is among the top 10 in the nation in terms of recovery and growth.It's on track to serve about 1.3 million people this year.Upgrades like the new parking structure and a terminal expansion set to open in 2024 will help attract more flights and passengers."Whenever you expand your airport, you expand not just your leisure opportunities, but your business opportunities, so that serves to stimulate the economic growth we need in Fresno," Dyer said.As we approach the holiday travel season, FYI says it's better prepared to handle a surge of travelers."We are ready," Meikle said. "If you haven't bought tickets and need to go somewhere, now's the time."