Fresno Yosemite International Airport breaks ground on terminal expansion project

Mayor Jerry Dyer says the project will allow the airport to accommodate more travelers and attract more commercial airlines.

Friday, May 19, 2023 7:25PM

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Yosemite International Airport is breaking ground on a new terminal expansion project.

Construction will include a new concourse wing, an expanded security screening checkpoint, a federal inspection station for international arrivals and an added waiting area for friends and family.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer says the project will allow the airport to accommodate more travelers, and attract more commercial airlines.

The expansion is expected to be complete by Fall 2025.

