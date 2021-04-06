technology

Local foundation, T-Mobile helping families in need apply for free hotspots

By
How local families in need can apply for free hotspots

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation has partnered with T-Mobile to provide free internet hotspots to families in need across the Central Valley.

For over a year, families have done their best to help their kids learn virtually, but it hasn't always been easy, a struggle the Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation quickly noticed.

"Some students had to go to school. They didn't have the option to stay home because they didn't have any internet access," said Yeri Olivares, Chief Operating Officer.

After a month of talking with T-Mobile, they partnered, hoping to help as many families as possible.

"We have been getting positive responses. People are surprised this is available, and we are just happy to share this additional service that we know will help a lot of families."

The Garcia family is just one of many that appreciate the help with quick connectivity.

Miriam Garcia has five children between the ages of 12 to 19 and says access to reliable internet has been difficult.

She's grateful the foundation told her about the free hotspot opportunity.

"Sometimes, it's hard to know what resources are available until someone says something. This is going to help my children stay connected and do well in school," Garcia said.
"We are hoping that with this Hotspot device, they can have a safe and clean environment where they can learn and get the most out of it," said Olivares.



T-Mobile's goal is to help 10 million households nationwide get a free hotspot by June 30th.

The foundation is doing its part and will help families complete the application process in person, on the phone, or with a curbside appointment.

The family must prove that their child is enrolled in the free school lunch program to qualify.

"The good thing about this program is that every student if they are eligible, will get their device," said Olivares.

Find the application here: https://www.t-mobile.com/brand/project-10-million
