Arsonist caught setting fires in downtown Fresno, firefighters say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Law enforcement has arrested a suspect accused of setting a series of small fires in downtown Fresno on Thursday morning.Officials say the fires were sparked around 3 a.m. near Highway 180 and Fulton Street.Firefighters say they saw the man setting fires in the area. Crews detained the man until California Highway Patrol officers arrived.Fire crews were able to put out the fires quickly.