religion

No cross on foreheads at local churches this Ash Wednesday

Churchgoers will instead have ashes sprinkled on top of their heads.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local Catholic Churches are adjusting Ash Wednesday rituals due to the pandemic.

It's traditionally the time of year when believers get a cross of ashes applied to their foreheads, but social distancing restrictions are forcing church leaders to rethink that approach.

Rather than getting the familiar cross of ashes on their foreheads, Roman Catholics and Episcopalians will instead have ashes sprinkled on top of their heads.

"It's very biblical. It is the preferred method in the Old Testament literally, when people would dress in sack cloth and they would cover their head in ashes," said Bishop Joseph Brennan.

Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno Bishop Joseph Brennan says the recommendations come straight from the Vatican. Sprinkling ashes on the crown of the head avoids any skin-to-skin contact and reduces the chances of transferring the virus.

"There's a little container so the priest or deacon or even minister will take a small pinch of the ashes, literally sprinkle it simply over the head of the person," said Bishop Brennan.

The ashes symbolize repentance and are made from palm leaves that were used in the previous year's Palm Sunday services.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent - a 40-day period devoted to reflection and spiritual preparation before Easter.

Despite this year's changes, Bishop Brennan is encouraging parishioners to attend Wednesday's mass.

"The prayer is the thing, the scriptures are so powerful for that day. We turn to the Lord with your whole heart, that's the very first reading tomorrow."

Most Ash Wednesday services will be held outdoors, with some holding limited capacity inside.

If you can't attend, the Diocese of Fresno along with some churches will live stream online.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualityfresnoreligionchurch
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELIGION
Biden sworn in with family Bible during inauguration
Fresno Fairgrounds sit quiet with Hmong New Year event canceled
Peoples Church moving exclusively to online services to start 2021
Fresno museum holds virtual Kwanzaa celebrations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno officials working to get more Latino, Black residents vaccinated for COVID-19
ICU capacity improves across Central California
Free meals are being given away at different Fresno schools
Former inmate graduates with honors from CA university
Major building project to transform look of Old Town Clovis
Allensworth: Spirit of former all-Black town lives on
Fresno State students helping deliver vaccine equity for Fresno County
Show More
4 at Kaweah Delta treated after being exposed to hazardous chemical
Clovis mom of 7 beats the odds after 8-month battle with COVID-19
Some local restaurants keep indoor dining open in violation of state's orders
Man arrested for stabbing 3 at Clovis apartment complex
3rd stimulus check and other things in Dems' relief plan: LIST
More TOP STORIES News