Hundreds of dog owners turn up for Fresno's annual Bully Boo Walk

The Halloween-themed dog walk and fun family event and fundraiser benefits the Fresno Bully Rescue, a no-kill dog shelter.
The nonprofit's largest fundraiser of the year started off with a two-mile dog walk.
Hundreds of the attendees were able to stroll and shop through dozens of vendor booths, eat snacks, and strike a pose in the photo booths.
Many of the pups also got to show off their incredible costumes in a contest.
The Bully Walk is not limited to bully breed dogs only. Other breeds are welcome.
The director says they are aiming for at least $10,000.