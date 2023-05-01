'Kingdoms of Asia' at Fresno Chaffee Zoo to open in June

Located in the heart of the zoo, guests will enter through what looks like the 7th wonder of the world -- large concrete temple themed after Angkor Wat in Cambodia.

The zoo says it will house new exhibits for Malayan tigers, Komodo dragons, sloth bears, Asian songbirds and more.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You'll soon be able to see more animals from around the world right here in the Central Valley.

Fresno Chaffee Zoo has announced the official opening of its newest exhibit, "Kingdoms of Asia."

The land located in the heart of the zoo will open to the general public on June 3.

Crews have been hard at work transforming the area featuring the sights of Southeast Asia.

Before you come face-to-face with wildlife, you'll enter through a large concrete temple themed after Angkor Wat in Cambodia, and walk into immersive jungle-like landscapes.

Timed tickets will be available to purchase on the Zoo's website starting this Thursday.

If you are a Zoo Member, you can get an early preview from Thursday, May 25, to Wednesday, May 31.

"Kingdoms of Asia" funding was possible through Measure Z.

