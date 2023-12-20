Fresno Chaffee Zoo prices set to increase in 2024

The zoo says the increase is due to the rising costs of operations, including animal medication, upgrades and maintenance.

For the first time in three years, ticket and membership prices at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo are going up.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A trip to see wild animals in the Valley will soon cost you more.

General Admission prices will go up $2 for Fresno County residents, and $5 for other visitors.

The cost for a zoo membership will be increasing by $25 for most membership options.

The new prices will take effect January 1.