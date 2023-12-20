WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Fresno Chaffee Zoo prices set to increase in 2024

The zoo says the increase is due to the rising costs of operations, including animal medication, upgrades and maintenance.

KFSN logo
Wednesday, December 20, 2023 5:27PM
Fresno Chaffee Zoo prices set to increase in 2024
For the first time in three years, ticket and membership prices at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo are going up.
KFSN

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A trip to see wild animals in the Valley will soon cost you more.

For the first time in three years, ticket and membership prices at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo are going up.

The zoo says the increase is due to the rising costs of operations, including animal medication, upgrades and maintenance.

General Admission prices will go up $2 for Fresno County residents, and $5 for other visitors.

The cost for a zoo membership will be increasing by $25 for most membership options.

The new prices will take effect January 1.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW