Fresno Christian High School journalism team gets national recognition

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Christian Journalism Team recently celebrated big in the Big Apple!

The Feather traveled to New York to participate in the Columbia Scholastic Press Association's 100th Conference, where they won the Silver Crown Award, giving them national recognition in digital news.

While in New York, they also got a special tour of our sister station, WABC.

Students got to try their hand at weather forecasting, delivering the news and even got to see how a newsroom handles breaking news as it happens.

They were also introduced to the anchor team, including entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon, who has been on ABC30 plenty of times!

The tour also exposed them to the various career paths you can take in this industry, even visiting the "Live with Kelly and Mark" set!

While sharing their highlights of the visit, students said their biggest takeaway was that "you're never too young to make a difference."