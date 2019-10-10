hazmat

Students exposed to unknown chemical in hazmat incident at Fresno City College

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Fire Department is working a hazmat situation at Fresno City College after multiple students were exposed to an unknown chemical.

Fire officials say the incident was reported around 9 a.m. Thursday.

They say students were conducting an acid experiment when one the beakers "popped," exposing four students to the unknown chemical. Their condition is unknown at this time.



According to fire officials, the math and sciences building is closed and classes in that building have been canceled for the rest of the day.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnohazmatfire departmentschemicals
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HAZMAT
ER patients at Selma hospital evacuated after chemical leak scare
Visalia middle school classrooms evacuated, cleared after hazmat situation
Road shut down as crews respond to gas leak in southeast Fresno
Fresno hazmat situation: Men treated for overdose
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Briceburg Fire: 4,900 acres, 25 percent contained
PG&E shuts off power to parts of Mariposa Co.
2nd round of PG&E outages starts in Northern California
How to survive a fast-moving wildfire
Car dealership giving away Bible and AR-15 with car purchase
Cruise passengers say dream vacation turned into nightmare
Woman accuses Matt Lauer of rape, former anchor denies claims
Show More
78-year-old man with dementia goes missing in Porterville
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in CA
Former water polo star from Visalia hospitalized
Firebaugh murder: Case moving slowly
How to be ready for PG&E power shutdown
More TOP STORIES News