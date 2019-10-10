Students exposed to unknown chemical in hazmat incident at Fresno City College

#BREAKING @fresnocity Math & Sciences building evacuated after 4 students were exposed to a chemical during an “unknown acid” experiment. Classes in this building canceled for today. Moments away from @FresnoFire briefing. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/mR9i3Z5MDy — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) October 10, 2019

The Math, Science & Engineering building is closed until tomorrow. There was a chemical spill that is being investigated by the Fresno County Environmental Health Dept. Classes in the building will resume tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/ka9gIJCSna — Fresno City College (@fresnocity) October 10, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Fire Department is working a hazmat situation at Fresno City College after multiple students were exposed to an unknown chemical.Fire officials say the incident was reported around 9 a.m. Thursday.They say students were conducting an acid experiment when one the beakers "popped," exposing four students to the unknown chemical. Their condition is unknown at this time.According to fire officials, the math and sciences building is closed and classes in that building have been canceled for the rest of the day.