'Distanced documentary' shows life of Fresno college students during pandemic

The Fresno City College Theatre Department wanted to show the way their students reacted to the changes through a new documentary called "19."
Janine Christl, a professor with the theatre department, directed the "distanced documentary," which will be released in several parts throughout November. The first few episodes premiere on Friday, November 13.
"My students were really the inspiration for this because in those difficult moments when I thought, 'how is this going to work?' I found them finding the ways," Christl said in the documentary trailer.
The documentary follows Christl's students who shared homemade video clips while they go through their fall semester. As they continue their educational journey online and adapt to life in a pandemic, they also find ways to continue creating their art.
You can watch the first five episodes premiere during a live stream event on Friday. The rest of the series will be released during live events on November 14, November 20, November 27 and December 4.
You can get tickets by clicking here. The department is also accepting donations.
Watch the trailer for '19' below: