The new shops were made possible through money through the Transformative Climate Communities and Bond Measures E and C.

Automotive programs at Fresno City College now held at new West Fresno campus

Fresno City College's West Fresno Campus is giving students a new place to learn their trade.

The Advanced Transportation Center is now housing all of the automotive programs.

Whether they have the hood up on a heavy-duty truck, are sitting in a classroom, or are learning electrical skills, Fresno City College automotive students are doing it in a brand-new facility.

"The facility here is three times the size of what we had," Instructor coordinator for the Advanced Transportation Center at Fresno City College's West Fresno Campus, Marty Kamimoto said.

The students who train here get hands-on experience with vehicles from major companies.

That includes GM, Stellantis, Ford, Subaru, Toyota, and Honda.

The partnerships allow students to work hands-on with technology related to each vehicle brand.

Dean of Instruction for Applied Technology Becky Barabe says the program has become a place where the industry is open to establishing partnerships.

"Here at West Fresno, we probably have the largest facility in the California community college system for automotive at this time," Barabe said.

Students like Drew Veneman, who is in his last semester, are soaking it all in.

"It's just so much bigger, it's way nicer, newer tools and it's just way better," Veneman said.

The facility includes maintenance and light repair, automotive technology -- including zero-emission vehicles and diesel technology.

The automotive collision repair program will eventually be hosted here too.

Students are able to complete, not only a certificate but a degree at the West Fresno campus.

Administrators are excited for the future.

"We're excited that it will be a facility to support our students, our community and our region for decades to come," Barabe said.

Instructors hope in the future they can move more of the classroom material online so that it gives more accessibility and flexibility to the students who don't live nearby.

