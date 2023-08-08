Fall semester begins at Fresno City College, new West Fresno Center

Thousands of community college students across the Valley returned to the classroom on Monday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thousands of community college students across the Valley returned to the classroom on Monday.

Students at Fresno City College braved the heat as they waited between classes for the start of the Fall Semester.

This year, the college is also celebrating the opening of its new West Fresno Center campus on Church and Walnut Avenues.

Administrators say the 39-acre property was developed to meet a growing need in the community.

"I'm so excited. We had students coming in early, 7:30 this morning. We have classes-- first class is done," said Gurminder Sangha, the dean of educational services. "So, we have about 1,000 students going through these corridors today-- this week."

The new West Fresno Center is currently offering 48 different courses for the fall semester, with some 1,500 students in attendance.