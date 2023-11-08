Fresno City College Adult Education named model program in the state

The Adult Education Program works with students to finish their education and achieve their career goals.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno City College is helping students succeed by giving them extra support.

Fresno City College student Brandon Marroquin has recently kick-started his career in Information Technology.

He's currently working at the State Center Community College District through the student work program.

"I do helpdesk, I do cyber security. I repair computers," Marroquin said.

But he's come a long way to get here.

Marroquin says he struggled in high school due to ADHD and speech apraxia, so he dropped out.

In 2021, he decided to go back and get his GED.

He graduated this spring and started classes at Fresno City College this fall with the help of the Adult Education Program.

"So I'm really grateful for this programs here," Marroquin said.

Lisa Vincent is the Adult Education Program coordinator at FCC.

It offers classes, resources and support for students who never completed high school, have attended or are currently attending an adult school and those interested in English as second language classes.

Vincent and her staff are there to help see those students through the process.

"We're outreaching, were onboarding and we're transitioning those students into community college and career pathways," Vincent said.

Those students work with a designated Adult Education counselor like Eric Morin.

He leads students step by step through the resources, application process and any other help they need.

"They might have left school for a number reasons, and we just don't want confidence or lack of support to be a reason that they don't come back and are not successful," Morin said.

The hard work happening in their program isn't going unnoticed.

It was recently named as a model Adult Ed program in the state.

Last month, Vincent and her team were recognized at the California Adult Education Program Summit.

"The fact that we're being noticed for our efforts is important because, I'm telling you, we put in the work here. We do," Vincent said.

You can find more information about the resources offered through the Adult Education program at Fresno City College by clicking here.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.