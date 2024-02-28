FCC counselors visit high schools throughout the district to ensure students have a clear path to continue their education.

Fresno City College 'Registration To Go' helps set high school seniors up for college success

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- High School seniors are just a few months away from graduation.

Seniors at McLane High School started with an orientation.

Then moved on to meet one one-on-one with Fresno City College counselors on Tuesday.

It's part of FCC's 'Registration To Go' program.

Counselor Coordinator Noel Quintero was one of the more than a dozen FCC counselors meeting with students.

"We're basically helping seniors transfer over to the real world," Quintero said.

The program is a partnership between FCC and Fresno Unified School District.

"Every single day, we have a different high school," Quintero said.

FCC counselors visit high schools throughout the district to ensure students have a clear path forward to continue their education.

FUSD Director of College Readiness Nancy Witrado says this program helps remove barriers for students to get to college.

"This really ensures that they can get the support that they need to make sure they're registering for classes and the correct classes," Witrado said.

Some seniors like Anaiah Campbell say having counselors come to her school made the process easier.

"We're not huddled, we're not feeling nervous or uncomfortable because we're in a place that we know, so it's easier to talk to and understand them," Campbell said.

She plans on attending Fresno State but says the RTG program gave her confidence that she has a reliable backup plan available.

"If I feel like (Fresno) State isn't for me or if it's too much money, I can always go to (Fresno) City. It's just always there," Campbell said.

Quintero says no matter where students go to college, they want to help make sure they're successful.

"It's a wonderful experience to be a part of their journey," Quintero said.

The team will be visiting a total of 55 schools and parents are welcome to attend.

