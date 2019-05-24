Fresno Co. Sheriff's deputy arrested, charged with felony domestic violence

A Fresno County sheriff's deputy was arrested on Thursday for assaulting his girlfriend.

51-year-old David Raquenio was charged with a felony and booked into the Fresno County jail but got out when he posted bond a couple of hours later.

Just three years ago, Raquenio was was honored for saving a life.

He was part of a rescue in a remote area near Shaver Lake in January. He was also honored as a Top Cop in 2016 for helping save the life of a crash victim.

Now, Raquenio is facing domestic violence charges

Officers were called to his home at Clovis' Harlan Ranch Community just after 8 p.m. on Monday, and he was taken into custody after that.

The Fresno County Sheriff's office released this statement:

"Yes, he is an employee with us. Yes, we are aware of his arrest. We are taking appropriate action to deal with the matter."
