Fresno Co. Sheriff's deputy arrested, charged with felony domestic violence

A Fresno County sheriff's deputy was arrested on Thursday for assaulting his girlfriend.51-year-old David Raquenio was charged with a felony and booked into the Fresno County jail but got out when he posted bond a couple of hours later.Just three years ago, Raquenio was was honored for saving a life.He was part of a rescue in a remote area near Shaver Lake in January. He was also honored as a Top Cop in 2016 for helping save the life of a crash victim.Now, Raquenio is facing domestic violence chargesOfficers were called to his home at Clovis' Harlan Ranch Community just after 8 p.m. on Monday, and he was taken into custody after that.The Fresno County Sheriff's office released this statement: