wildfire

Fresno Co. firefighters return home after aiding firefight in Southern California

By
KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County firefighters returned home after spending the last two days at a vegetation fire in Riverside County.

The Wolf Fire started last Thursday, it's one of three large fires to break out in Southern California late last week. The crew left at 1 a.m. Friday, and once they arrive a few hours later, they hit the fire line.

The Wolf Fire was one of two fires burning in Riverside County, the other was the deadly and destructive Sandalwood Fire. The crew was sent to help the CAL FIRE Riverside unit. 17 firefighters worked to control the fire perimeter, checked for hot spots, and supported hose lays. They worked for 24 hours straight, until coming off the fire line on Saturday morning.

"They needed help with the CAL FIRE type three engines to get off-road to where the fire location was. It was located approximately two to three miles off the main roadway. So these type three four-wheel-drive fire engines made easy access into the area," said CAL FIRE Capt. John Dominguez.

The Wolf Fire was fully contained at around 5 p.m. Friday, burning a total of 75 acres.

CAL FIRE has reported the fire was caused by a shooting in the area.

Firefighters said Southern California hasn't seen the last of the strong Santa Ana winds yet, and they could be called to another assignment soon.

This is a developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southern californiafirefresno countyfresnowildfirecal fire
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WILDFIRE
Grass fire destroys two outbuildings in Fresno County, blaze contained
Power fully restored to Bay Area after outages, PG&E says
'I just wanted to get out of there': Saddleridge evacuee describes fleeing fire
How SoCal wildfire affects travelers heading to LA from the Valley
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Briceburg Fire: Highway 140 to reopen Sunday at 6 as containment increases
Police searching for weapons find gear stolen from North Valley cheer group
29-year-old man drowns swimming in Millerton Lake, authorities say
California governor ends Legislative session with vetoes
5 left displaced after fire destroy mobile home
'Hamilton' star Miguel Cervantes' 3-year-old daughter has died
Typhoon leaves up to 33 dead in Japan
Show More
Grass fire destroys two outbuildings in Fresno County, blaze contained
Fresno Police net 14 DUI arrests during patrol
California governor signs measure banning 'lunch shaming'
Man found in possession of meth during traffic stop, police say
Fans react to uncertain future for Fresno FC Foxes
More TOP STORIES News