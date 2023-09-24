Family of 28-year-old cold case continues hope for justice

Saturday marked 28 years since Julio Jay Esqueda was shot and killed at a house party in East Central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Saturday marked 28 years since Julio "Jay" Esqueda was shot and killed at a house party in East Central Fresno.

His murderer still hasn't been caught after all these years.

It happened back in 1995 after a fight broke out involving Esqueda.

An unknown person then drove up and opened fire, striking him in the chest.

He died shortly after being shot.

Each year, Esqueda's family gathers on the date of his death to bring attention to the case. This year, they held a vigil where he took his last breath.

"It wasn't just our brother's life that ended that night - our lives all ended that night too, it forever changed our course of life and how we walk thru life with missing piece.," sister Susan Esqueda said.

The family hopes the Fresno Police Department will assign someone to actively work on this case and bring justice to the family.