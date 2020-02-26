Coronavirus

Fresno County health officials urging public to take extra precautions amid worldwide outbreak of new Coronavirus

By and
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Centers for Disease Control is warning people to be prepared as the Novel Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

"I think the biggest concern is that this seems to spread a little bit easier than some in the past," says Dr. Robert Hanson.

The Fresno County Department of Health is monitoring an unknown number of county residents who appear to be well after traveling to location impacted by novel coronavirus, but they've not taken steps to quarantine these individuals.

Health officials say there are no confirmed reports of the coronavirus in Fresno County.

In Tulare County, the Health and Human Services Agency is advising anyone who's traveled to an area with Coronavirus to contact them immediately.

EMBED More News Videos

In California, 10 people have tested positive, but no deaths in the U.S. have been linked to the Coronavirus.



"They should also contact their normal physician," says Tammie Weyker with Tulare County Human Health Services.

In California, 10 people have tested positive, but no deaths have been linked to the virus. Locally, health officials believe the risk to the public is low.

"Probably for this year, more people have died from the flu than from the coronavirus," Dr. Hanson said.

Dr. Hanson says people should take necessary precautions to protect themselves since the airborne coronavirus can spread rapidly.

"The safest thing to do is everybody be wearing a mask at this point, so we slow down the progression as it goes," Dr. Hanson said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnohealthcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News