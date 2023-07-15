Victim injured after trying to recover stolen property at Fresno County AutoZone

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person was injured after an armed robbery at a Fresno County AutoZone.

Fresno County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call for an armed robbery on Clinton and Cedar Avenues just after 7:00 p.m. Friday.

When deputies arrived, they learned the victim had been cut by a car window trying to get a stolen item back from the thief.

Investigators say the suspect was able to get away with a "large item."

The victim was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown.

Deputies are still searching for the suspect.

