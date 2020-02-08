The Fresno County Blossom Trail is now open

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The calendar may say February, but in Fresno County, the opening of the Blossom Trail is the beginning of Spring.The trail has been causing visitors to ooh and aah for 32 years.The blossom trail is a self-guided tour through eastern Fresno County featuring orchards of blossoming stone fruits and citrus groves.Colorful orchards set against the backdrop of the snow-capped Sierra Nevada Mountains give a visual and aromatic experience.The Blossom Trail Opening Ceremony kicked off at Cecilia Packing Corporation in Orange Cove on Friday morning with a musical backdrop provided by the Orange Cove Marching Band.The blooms represent a healthy ag economy, featuring apples, peaches, plums cherries almonds, apricots, and citrus."We have one of the largest pollination events on planet earth that's happening right here. It's a great opportunity. We welcome visitors from all over the world that are going to come see this. But most importantly it's an opportunity for our locals to get out and come see this crown jewel.," says Ryan Jacobsen of the Fresno County Farm Bureau.The colorful display should last for the next several weeks, with the peak of the bloom on Valentine's Day - one week from today.