Fresno County Blossom Trail kicks off 35th season

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's near blooming season and you know what that means, the annual Fresno County Blossom Trail festivities are set to begin.

The City of Reedley held the Blossom Trail Opening Ceremony on Friday, celebrating 35 years.

The orchards that line the blossom trail through Fresno County are getting ready for another season.

Started in 1988, The Fresno County Blossom Trail is a yearly celebration hosted by communities across the Central Valley, this year the city of Reedley carries on the honor.

"The beautiful blossoms represent crops such as almonds, apples, apricots, cherries, citrus, nectarines, peaches, pears, plums, pluots," said Ryan Jacobsen, CEO with the Fresno County Farm Bureau.

There are around 625,000 cherry trees in Fresno County that contributed to the 2021 crop report that had an outstanding production value of $8.08 Billion. And another popular sapling, the almond tree.

"Fresno County by itself grows enough almonds to provide every American 2.2 pounds," explained Jacobsen.

Also expecting to visit the blooms this year, bees. About 90% of the nation's bees are expected to visit California due to the almond bloom.

This year's poster was revealed during the opening ceremony. We spoke to the young local artist and this year's contest winner, who drew her inspiration from her hometown.

"I live surrounded by the orchards and the fields, so when I wanted to enter this contest I was trying to pull from the inspiration from all the things I find beautiful living in Clovis, and that's why I also named it "Vision of the Valley" because it's kind of supposed to be like my vision of all the beautiful agriculture, nature things that we have to offer," said Paige Lyles, art contest winner.

If you plan on visiting the trails, there is a friendly reminder from organizers to respect the beauty of this event, the orchards along the trail are private property and if you do want to stop and take pictures make sure your car completely off the road.

