Fresno County Blossom Trail opening this weekend

The Fresno County Blossom Trail is a self-guided tour through eastern Fresno County featuring orchards of blossoming stone fruits and citrus groves.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 35th annual Fresno County Blossom Trail is kicking off this Friday.

The opening ceremony will kick off at 10 am on February 10 at the Reedley College Farm.

Traditionally, the blossom trail is in full bloom by late February.

The stunning view features stone fruit orchards, citrus groves, and all the color and fragrances that come with it.

