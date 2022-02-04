Fresno County's stunning Blossom Trail opens

The trail has been a favorite for tourists for 34 years.
The opening ceremony is on Friday at Fowler Packing on Cedar Avenue.
It is a self-guided tour through eastern Fresno County featuring orchards of blossoming stone fruits and citrus groves.
Trail visitors may see orchards start to bloom in the next couple of weeks.
Colorful orchards set against the backdrop of the snowcapped Sierra give a visual and aromatic experience. The trail shows why Fresno County is exceptional when it comes to food production.
"Over one-third of country's vegetables and two-thirds of country's fruits come from California, and Fresno County lies in the heart of this production," said Ryan Jacobsen, CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau.
You can also take part in upcoming events there, including a 10K run and the Kings River Blossom Trail Bike Ride.
For a map of the trail, click here.