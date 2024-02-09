Fresno County Blossom Trail kicking off 36th season

The bloom usually lasts from mid-February to mid-March, giving community members and visitors ample time to explore the trail.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Spring is kicking off early with the return of the Fresno County Blossom Trail.

You are invited to check out the beauty and splendor of what the county has to offer this year.

The trail features stone fruit orchards, citrus groves, and all the colors and fragrances that come with them.

The opening ceremony kicked off at 10 am Friday at Berman's Flowers in Kingsburg with a Swedish pancake breakfast.

Organizers say the trail helps bring people to the area and boost the local economy.

The bloom usually lasts from mid-February to mid-March, giving community members and visitors ample time to explore the Fresno County Blossom Trail.

For a map of the trail, click here.