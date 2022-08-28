Man killed in solo-car crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A death investigation is underway in Fresno County.
The California Highway Patrol says a body and car were found along Highway 168 near Beal Fire Road in the Auberry area Saturday morning.
Authorities went there after a caller reported their father never made it to work.
Investigators pinged the man's phone and traced it to this location.
Officers say a man was going west on the highway on the four-lane when he lost control of the car.
The car veered off the shoulder and went 200 feet down the mountainside.
Officers say the man was not wearing a seatbelt. He was declared dead at the scene.
The man has not been identified.