Man killed in solo-car crash in Fresno County, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol says a body and car were found along Highway 168 near Beal Fire Road in the Auberry area Saturday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A death investigation is underway in Fresno County.

Authorities went there after a caller reported their father never made it to work.

Investigators pinged the man's phone and traced it to this location.

Officers say a man was going west on the highway on the four-lane when he lost control of the car.

The car veered off the shoulder and went 200 feet down the mountainside.

Officers say the man was not wearing a seatbelt. He was declared dead at the scene.

The man has not been identified.