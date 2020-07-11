Video shows would-be thieves hunting for unlocked cars across Fresno

WARNING! The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has released this video of would-be-thieves in different parts of Fresno, checking car doors in hopes that the owners forgot to lock up. pic.twitter.com/WAB29p3Pls — ABC30 Fresno (@ABC30) July 11, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office warned residents on Friday to keep their vehicle's doors locked when it's parked outside their home.New surveillance video shows several people canvassing neighborhoods, hoping to come across unlocked cars all across Fresno, while their owners are sleeping inside their homes.The videos come from neighborhoods near Grant and Bullard, and Highway 168 and Shields.The sheriff's office said car owners should always do their part - including locking up - and removing all valuables and garage door openers.