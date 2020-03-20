Fresno County courts scaling back operations, putting large numbers of people in small spaces

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County courthouse was still busy Thursday morning even as a new emergency order started scaling back operations.Fewer people are scheduled for court dates and fewer courthouse staff members are at work. As a result, they've reduced the number of courtrooms in use.But people still lined up to get inside and dozens of attorneys, defendants, and court staff crammed into just a few courtrooms and into just two elevators."People are trying as hard as they can to keep the courtroom running and to keep people safe," said public defender Scott Baly, who wore a mask and gloves into the smallest felony courtroom, where an Action News reporter saw at least 40 people who had no way to practice social distancing. "At the same time, we still have a lot of people close together."Courts are deemed essential, especially for time-sensitive hearings mandated by the Constitution and those that can help protect families and victims of domestic violence.Former prosecutor Sabrina Ashjian says one of the most pressing solutions needs to be a focus on tele- and video-conferencing for attorneys, court reporters, and defendants.