Fresno County deputy returns home after battle with COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The family and friends of a Fresno County Sheriff's deputy had an extra reason to be thankful on Thanksgiving.Deputy Patrick Gee returned home to his family just in time for the holidays after a tough battle against COVID-19.The Sheriff's Office shared a photo of Gee back with his family on Thursday.They say he spent the last several months fighting the coronavirus -- which sent him to the hospital -- and then a rehabilitation center.His Fresno County co-workers say the deputy showed incredible strength after getting COVID-19 -- and that they wish him well as he continues to recover.