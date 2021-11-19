Man facing new charges in connection to stepdaughter's death in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is facing new charges in connection to his stepdaughter's death in Fresno County.51-year-old Juan Del Toro is charged with felony child endangerment.He's also facing a misdemeanor charge for violating a protective order.Deputies say Del Toro was a passenger in a car with his wife last Friday night.The woman's two daughters were also in the vehicle.Investigators say Del Toro started assaulting his wife as she was driving. She pulled the car over and Del Toro reportedly kept hitting her.At some point, one of the girls got out of the car.The eight-year-old child walked away from the vehicle alone.Shortly after, a passing car accidentally hit the girl near Friant and Willow.The girl died from her injuries.Del Toro has bonded out of the Fresno County Jail.