Fresno County Health Department launches 'Dirt Does Hurt' campaign for Valley Fever Awareness Month

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County is raising awareness about a serious disease that mostly occurs in Central California.

Valley Fever is caused by fungus that lives in much of our area's soil.

In California, cases increase every year.

Data from the state health department shows cases tripled from 2014-2018. Then from 2018-2022, between 7,000 and 9,000 cases were reported annually.

For 2023, state health officials are warning cases could spike even more, due to years of drought and our recent winter storms.

According to health experts, the fungus lives in dust and soil. The spores are released into the air after the ground is disturbed.

"If you're digging in the ground, construction-working, firefighters -- certain activities, outdoor activities could lead to higher concentration by stirring the dust," explained Dr. Samer Al Saghbiniz, with Kaiser Permanente.

Outdoor work also includes farming.

Ryan Jacobsen, with the Fresno County Farm Bureau, said most growers are aware they are at a higher risk than others.

"There's just not a lot of ways to prevent it within the agricultural community, simply because we are out in the conditions that are really conducive to Valley Fever," he said.

This year, Fresno County's health department is launching its "Dirt Does Hurt" campaign, focusing on the west side of Fresno County -- where there have been more Valley Fever cases.

"We're going to get this package out to every west side farmer and every west side business that will accept it," said Assistant Director with the Fresno County Department of Public Health, Joe Prado. "Pretty much, it's going to be information they can hang in their employee room about Valley Fever as well. We have masks in this care package."

Jacobsen looks forward to partnering with the county to provide education to the ag community.

"There's a lot of misdiagnosis when it comes to the medical side," he said. "So folks that don't feel well may go a long time before appropriate treatment."

According to doctors, symptoms are similar to other respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19. If the symptoms aren't gone after two weeks, ask a doctor to test for Valley Fever.

Groups at higher risk include people who have just moved to California, and those who are Black or Filipino. Animals can also develop significant lung damage when they breathe in dust that contains the disease.

Health experts recommend staying indoors with your windows closed, especially if it's windy and dusty outside.