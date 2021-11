FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley Fever cases are on the rise, becoming a disturbing trend for doctors in the Western U.S.Between 2014 and 2018, Valley Fever cases tripled in California alone, and the state reached a record high of 9,004 new cases in 2019.Valley Fever is caused by a fungus that primarily resides in the soil in western states.Infection can manifest as primarily a respiratory illness but can become severe in about 5% to 10% of patients.While Valley Fever tends to only impact arid climates, scientists are warning that climate change could soon lead to it spreading to other states.