Fresno County's residents are voting in historic numbers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County continues to see historic voter turnout less than a week before Election Day."As of this morning we had 190,000 ballots in and that exceeds the number of November 2016 amount of ballots that came in the mail," said Fresno County Clerk Brandi Orth.County Clerk Brandi Orth anticipates the number of returned ballots will only grow the closer we get to the November 3rd deadline.Fresno County voters can return their signed ballots 24/7 to any one of the 66 secure drop boxes across the county.Voters who want an in-person voting experience can also go to the Election Office located on Kern Street in Downtown Fresno.And beginning this Saturday, the county is opening 53 voting centers."They're on our website and you can go anywhere. If you're running to store, if you're visiting relatives, whatever. If there's one nearby you can go in, we can print out your exact ballot and you can have that in-person experience," said County Clerk Brandi Orth.Across the state, about three times as many California residents have participated in early voting so far compared to 2016.While there is no clear-cut reason for the surge, Valley Congressman Jim Costa believes this election is the biggest in his lifetime."Americans throughout the country and here in our Valley understand how important this election is and why they want to exercise their right to vote," Costa.Close to 800 volunteers will help manage county polling centers and assist voters through next Tuesday.Early results are scheduled to be released at 8:05 on Election Night.