Two arrested after home burglary leads to car chase in Fresno county

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are in custody this Saturday morning, after allegedly burglarizing a home and leading authorities on a car chase in Fresno county.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a home on Hogan avenue near Reedley for a report of a burglary.

A relative of the victims was identified as a possible suspect.

While seaching the area, a deputy spotted a car that belonged to the suspect.

When approaching the vehicle, the driver sped off.

The pursuit lasted ten miles and crossed county lines before ending in Reedley.

The 35-year female driver was taken to the hospital to be checked for possible injuries.

Her and her male passenger have been booked in the Fresno county jail.