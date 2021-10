FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visitation will resume at the Fresno County Jail starting this Saturday.Officials say all visitors will need to provide proof of being fully vaccinated or show a negative COVID test from within 72 before their visit.There will be some noticeable changes for guests.Visits will be conducted at 50% capacity. There will only be one visitor per inmate, and there is a 30-minute limit.Video visits will continue for those assigned to lockdown housing.