2 men killed in motorcycle crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men are dead following a motorcycle crash in Fresno County.

It happened at about 9 pm Thursday on Mount Whitney Avenue west of Garfield in Riverdale.

The California Highway Patrol says the men were driving in opposite directions on Mount Whitney when their motorcycles collided in the roadway.

Both riders were thrown from their bikes, and died at the scene.

The CHP says neither victim was wearing a helmet, and it appears the motorcycles weren't equipped with lights.

The victims have not yet been identified, but officials believe the men knew each other and often rode their bikes together.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.