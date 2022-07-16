John Zanoni officially named the next Fresno County Sheriff

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County, there's a new sheriff in town. Or at least there will be soon.Fresno County's 2022 Primary Election has officially been certified and current Assistant Sheriff John Zanoni has won the race to become the next sheriff.He will be sworn into office in January 2023, at which time Sheriff Margaret Mims will retire.Zanoni won nearly 60% of the votes, defeating Mark Salazar, who currently serves as deputy chief for the Fresno Police Department.Zanoni has been with the Fresno County Sheriff's Department for 26 years, having worked his way up from a Reserve Deputy Sheriff after he was hired in May 1996.