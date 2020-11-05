Some PG&E customers lose power in eastern Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some PG&E customers are without power in eastern Fresno County on Thursday morning.More than 1,200 customers lost power. The utility company's website shows areas affected east of Orange Cove and south of Dunlap.PG&E crews were working to fix the problem and hoped to have the power restored by 7:30 am.The cause of the outage is unclear.