5 people fined for rafting on San Joaquin River during closure

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's deputies took to the air to spot violators on the water.

The department shared chopper video of five people with a dog on a raft in the San Joaquin River near Friant.

The river has been closed since March 14 because of the dangerous conditions.

Authorities followed closely, ordering the group out of the water.

Each person was ticketed and fined $225.