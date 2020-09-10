Selma gas station clerk, ex-employee arrested for staging fake robbery, stealing $1,700

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Selma gas station employee and a former employee for staging a fake robbery and stealing from the store.The sheriff's office says 34-year-old Valerie Bobadilla, who currently works as a clerk at the gas station, reported a robbery at her workplace on August 19. She told officers she believed the suspect, who got away with $1,700 from the cash register, was armed with a weapon.When officers reviewed the surveillance video, however, many of her statements did not match with what happened. They traced the getaway car to a previous employee, 42-year-old Christine Wise, who was also friends with Bobadilla on social media.Detectives searched Wise's home and say they found enough probable cause to arrest Wise and Bobadilla.The two have been booked into the Fresno County Jail for conspiracy to commit burglary and grand theft.