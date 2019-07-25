Fresno County Sheriff's Office needs help locating at-risk missing man

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find an at-risk missing man.Deputies say, Joseph Michael Campise, 58, was last seen in the area of Belmont and Hughes in Fresno County on Wednesday.Authorities say Campise is at-risk due to recently diagnosed health issues.If you have any information on Campise's whereabouts, contact the Sheriff's Office at 559-600-3111.