Fresno County Sheriff's Office needs help locating at-risk missing man

Deputies say, Joseph Michael Campise, 58, was last seen in the area of Belmont and Hughes in Fresno County on Wednesday. (Fresno County Sheriff's Office)

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find an at-risk missing man.

Deputies say, Joseph Michael Campise, 58, was last seen in the area of Belmont and Hughes in Fresno County on Wednesday.

Authorities say Campise is at-risk due to recently diagnosed health issues.

If you have any information on Campise's whereabouts, contact the Sheriff's Office at 559-600-3111.
