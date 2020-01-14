FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's deputies have identified the body found in a pond Tuesday morning as 73-year-old Sital Singh Dhillon of Fresno.
Officials say Dhillon went out for a walk. When he didn't return home, family members searched and discovered him in a pond near Butler and Temperance Avenues.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies are working to determine if the drowning was accidental or intentional.
73-year-old man identified as body discovered in Fresno County pond
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News