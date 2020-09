Fresno County releases schedule for free vaccination clinics

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Have you received your flu shot yet?On Monday, the Fresno County Health Department released a schedule of free vaccination clinics for the year.The first one will take place this Thursday, September 17th, from 4 to 7 pm at the Nick Medina Senior Center in Selma.Face masks and social distancing are required at all locations.Health experts say it's more important than ever to get a flu shot this year.While the vaccine cannot protect against COVID-19, it is the best defense against the flu virus and potential serious complications such as pneumonia or death.Health experts also encourage everyone over the age of 6 months to get vaccinated regardless of health status.You can find a full list of free clinics in Fresno County here